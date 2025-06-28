Assam: Pijush Hazarika reviews development works in Jagiroad; assures focused action on erosion control

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, who holds several key portfolios including Information and Public Relations, Water Resources and Social Justice visited Jagiroad to take stock of ongoing development work in the region. The minister chaired a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon district, the Co-District Commissioner of Jagiroad and other senior officials.

The meeting, held at Jagiroad, focused on reviewing the progress of infrastructure projects and ensuring that government welfare schemes are being implemented effectively. A special focus was placed on development activities in the Jagiroad constituency, which has seen growing public demand for improved roads, healthcare services, and educational infrastructure.

Speaking at the meeting, Hazarika said that the government is fully committed to the growth and well-being of the people in the area. “We discussed the current status of various ongoing projects and how to speed them up. Our goal is to ensure that the benefits of development reach every household,” he said.

In addition to the review meeting in Jagiroad, the Minister earlier in the day gave an update on flood control and erosion management. Referring to the erosion-prone stretch at Dongra in Barpeta district, Hazarika said that the situation there had improved significantly. "The area, which was once in a highly alarming state, is now stable," he said.

The Water Resources Department had launched immediate flood-fighting efforts at Dongra after locals raised concerns about severe erosion near the riverbanks. Officials placed flood-resistant materials and strengthening embankments to prevent further damage. According to the Minister, these steps have brought the situation under control.

"Our government believes in proactive river management. We want to make sure that erosion is not just temporarily handled but tackled in a long-term way," Hazarika added.