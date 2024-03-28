Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika slammed the previous government for failing to address the severe flood issue in Morigaon and not working towards the development of the district.

Speaking at a public rally in Lahorighat, Morigaon, Pijush Hazarika said, he has never seen any development in the district during the previous government, indirectly indicating the Congress party.

"But today I would like to say with great pride that about 90 per cent of flood issue has been addressed in Morigaon in the past two-and-a-half years under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the remaining 10 per cent of the issue will be solved, I promise" said minister Pijush while adding, "Just look around how were our roads earlier. Recollect what was the condition of our roads 2.5 years ago. Till last 7 years, there were no roads. But when you see now, after Himana Biswa Sarma came to power, we have seen widespread development around the district with several kms of roads levelled".

Pijush Hazarika, a prominent BJP leader and Water Resources minister of Assam begun campaigning for the party candidates.

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