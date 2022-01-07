GUWAHATI: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

Hazarika has mild symptoms and is currently under home isolation, following COVID protocols.

Informing about the same, the minister tweeted, “Yesterday I tested COVID positive . I have mild symptoms and I am in Home Isolation, following all COVID protocols and guidelines.

Those who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary action accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the Assam government will issue the new SOP today.

The Chief Minister has already made it clear that there will be no lockdown imposed in the state this time and the health minister has earlier assured about the availability of beds that will be reserved for COVID patients