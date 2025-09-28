Assam: Pijush Hazarika thanks PM Modi for paying tribute to Zubeen Garg, promises to preserve his legacy

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday, September 28 expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying tribute to late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg during the 126th edition of Mann Ki Baat. In his address, PM Modi remembered two of Assam’s most cherished cultural icons — Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg — evoking a wave of emotion across the state.

Speaking to the media, Minister Hazarika said, “We are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for honouring their legacy and standing with the people of Assam in this hour of grief.” He recalled his personal connection with Zubeen Garg, describing him as an artist who touched the hearts of millions. “We had a personal relationship with Zubeen Garg. His sudden demise has left us in deep pain. Like most people of Assam, I was a Zubeen fan myself. We spent our youth listening to his songs,” Hazarika said.

Addressing administrative matters, Hazarika highlighted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally overseeing the case related to Zubeen Garg’s death. “The Chief Minister has taken this matter very seriously. He has instructed ministers not to involve him in other matters so that he could focus entirely on managing everything related to Zubeen Garg. If any foul play is found, he will not spare anyone responsible,” the minister stressed.

Minister Hazarika also conveyed that the state is in a prolonged state of mourning and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving Zubeen Garg’s artistic legacy for future generations. Plans are underway to organise cultural programmes, memorial events, and initiatives in schools and cultural institutions to ensure Zubeen’s work continues to inspire young talents.

On the investigation front, Hazarika assured the public of full transparency. “The Chief Minister has instructed us to leave no stone unturned. Justice will be served if anyone is found guilty,” he affirmed.