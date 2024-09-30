Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika announced on his X handle that he will be joining a rally in his constituency to demand an apology from Mallikarjun Kharge and his son.

Hazarika accused them of having an anti-Assam mindset.

Hazarika expressed his disappointment that no Congress leader had condemned Priyank Kharge's statement, even after several days had passed. He urged the people to join him in demanding accountability from the Kharges.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 27 criticized Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge's comments regarding the state's suitability for semiconductor industry investment. In response, Sarma said, "Once again, Congress shows its true colors by opposing Assam’s development."

Kharge, who is also the son of the Congress national president, allegedly claimed that Assam lacks the necessary qualifications to host a semiconductor industry. In his rebuttal, Sarma urged Congress leaders in Assam to dismiss such "divisive thinking" and instead advocate for the state's rightful growth and progress.

Sarma stated the importance of collaboration and unity in advancing Assam's economic prospects, particularly in high-tech sectors like semiconductors. "It is crucial for all political leaders to work together for the betterment of Assam, rather than undermining its potential," he added.