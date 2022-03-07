ASSAM: On March 7, Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Information and Public Relations of Assam talks about premium on land revenue in a facebook live.

The minister said that the villages with no facilities like towns don't need to give same amount of premium on land revenue. Since regions like Panitula, Jaypur, Chaparmukh, Kaliyabor, Silghat, Jokholabondha, Jagirod, Dhupdhora, Krishnai etc doesn't come under municipal board the people from these areas do not need to give high premium on land revenue, said the minister.

The municipal board and its peripheral area term will be alien to Normal Town. And the peripheral area will have only district head quarters, added the minister.

The minister also announced that from today onwards, trade licences will not be required under village panchayat area. The ministry said the trade license will be needed only in case of foreign liquor and country liquor, educational establishment, brick allowance, opening of nursing home, and opening of industries which cause pollution.

As per sources, the cabinet also took a few decisions to secure the walking condition and safety of workers. Which includes online registration of each and every worker with their names written properly.

Also, workers above 40 years of age are asked to go through medical examination every year and every organisation with more than 100 workers must have a committee of their own.

Corpus of Budget contingency Fund will also increase upto 2 thousand crore till the next assembly, the minister added.

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