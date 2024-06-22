Another pilgrimage from Assam to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, as Mohiuddin from Burunga in Cachar's Katigara passed away while performing the holy Hajj. This comes just days after the demise of another pilgrim, Jalaluddin Laskar, from Gosainpur in Cachar district on June 19.

Laskar, like many others fulfilling their religious obligations, succumbed to a heart attack at Arafat Maidan, further adding to the unfortunate casualties among Assamese pilgrims during this year's Hajj pilgrimage.

This unfortunate incident follows the deaths of three other pilgrims from Assam, who succumbed to a severe heatwave in Mecca on June 17. Among the deceased was 54-year-old Zarina Begum, a resident of Howly in Lower Assam's Barpeta district. Reports confirmed her passing on Monday.

Begum had embarked on the sacred journey with her husband, Abul Hussain, on May 18. She fell critically ill due to the extreme temperatures and was swiftly hospitalized. Despite receiving treatment, she sadly did not survive.

The intense heatwave sweeping across the region has posed significant health risks to the millions of pilgrims gathered for the annual Islamic pilgrimage. Local authorities have issued multiple advisories, urging pilgrims to take necessary precautions against the soaring temperatures.

Zarina Begum's family has announced that her funeral prayers will be conducted in Mecca, as per her husband’s wishes. Hussain, who communicated the heart-wrenching news to their family in Barpeta, remains in Mecca to oversee the final rites.

The deaths of Laskar and Begum highlight the severe challenges faced by pilgrims in Mecca this year, underscoring the importance of health and safety measures during such large-scale religious gatherings. The Assam community mourns their loss and prays for the safety of all pilgrims still in Mecca.