A sudden burst in a major water pipeline near the U-turn at Chandmari, close to the popular eatery Street Za, has thrown the area into chaos, causing severe waterlogging and bringing traffic to a grinding halt. The incident, which occurred nearly two hours ago, has not only flooded the vicinity but also led to substantial damage to the road surface.

The powerful gush from the burst pipeline has left the pathway near collapse, with large portions of the road broken and unsafe for vehicular movement. Authorities, citing safety concerns, have temporarily shut down the main road to prevent potential accidents, leading to significant traffic congestion as commuters scramble to find alternate routes.

Local businesses, including Street Za and nearby stalls, have been hit hard by the flooding, with many reporting a sharp drop in customers amid the disruption. Shopkeepers and residents alike have voiced their frustration, pointing to the lack of immediate response from municipal authorities despite the worsening situation.

With traffic snarls intensifying and road conditions deteriorating, public calls for urgent repair works and restoration of water supply have grown louder. Many fear that any further delay could exacerbate the crisis and prolong hardship for commuters and businesses in the area.

As of now, no official statement has been released, and repair teams are yet to be seen at the site, deepening public resentment over the handling of the incident.