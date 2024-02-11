One handmade pistol with 8 round live bullets were seized by the police in an operation at Lasanga in Assam's Barpeta district.

On the basis of a tip-off received from special sources, the police raided the house of one Lalsan of Lasanga village in Kalgachia. During the operation, police managed to recover handmade pistols and live bullets. Reports have also stated that some explosive materials have also been seized.

The arrested persons were identified as Jafar Ali hailing from North Jadupur village in West Bengal's Malda district and Badal Haque of Shambalpur village.

Police are currently carrying on with the probe in the matter and are interrogating the two arrested persons.