Assam is looking to position itself as a defence manufacturing hub in the country's eastern region, with the state government planning to set up its first defence park on nearly 1,984 acres of land at Nellie in Morigaon district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 9 said the proposed facility would bring arms manufacturing closer to India's eastern frontiers, reduce supply timelines and generate employment for skilled youth.

Describing the project as an initiative dedicated to national security, Sarma said the defence park would help shorten supply lines and ensure faster replenishment of military equipment.

"Our planned Defence Park will put arms manufacturing closer to our eastern frontiers, shortening supply lines, enabling faster replenishment while creating skilled jobs for our youth," he said in a social media post.

The state Cabinet approved the allotment of around 1,984 acres at Nellie on November 3 for the proposed project, which is expected to mark Assam's entry into the defence manufacturing sector.

A video shared by the chief minister alongside his post described the state's next move as defence manufacturing, claiming Assam was progressing at "missile speed".

"We have stood guard for India; now, we will build for India," the video stated.

The proposal to establish a defence corridor in Assam had earlier been taken up by Sarma with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2024.

At the time, the chief minister had said Assam's proposal was at an "advanced stage of consideration", but cautioned that the process could take time as the matter was sensitive.

The proposed defence park is expected to strengthen Assam's strategic and industrial presence in the country's eastern region while opening up opportunities in defence-related manufacturing and skilled employment.