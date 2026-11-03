The Assam government has proposed setting up a Ropeway Development Authority in partnership with the Centre to develop five ropeway projects across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on November 3.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Central government will hold a 51 per cent stake in the authority, while the Assam government will retain the remaining 49 per cent.

The proposed body will oversee the development of five ropeway corridors connecting important religious, tourism and transport destinations in different parts of Assam.

Among the proposed projects is a ropeway connecting Kamakhya Railway Station to Maa Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati. Another proposed route will connect Khanapara with Guwahati Railway Station, providing an alternative mode of transport between two important locations in the city.

The government has also proposed a ropeway from Ganganagar to Bhuban Pahar in Barak Valley. In Dima Hasao, the proposed project will connect Hempeupet Peak with the Jatinga Bird Watching Point, while another ropeway is planned between Agnigarh and Bhairab Mandir in Sonitpur district.

The projects are expected to improve access to prominent tourist and religious destinations while strengthening transport connectivity in the state. The proposed authority will be responsible for taking forward the five projects under the Centre-state partnership.

The announcement was made following the Assam Cabinet meeting held on November 3.