Assam plans global skill centres, future-skills programme across 800 schools

Assam is planning a network of global skill centres and a future-skills programme across around 800 schools as part of a proposed restructuring of the state’s skill development system.

The proposals were discussed during a series of review meetings chaired by Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary at Janata Bhawan on September 23, according to the department’s Public Relations Officer.

The proposed skill network would include a Global Skill Centre in Guwahati and satellite centres in Silchar, Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh. The meetings also examined a proposal for a new Externally Aided Project (EAP) to support skill development initiatives.

Another proposal under discussion is the introduction of future-skills training in around 800 schools through a Hub-and-Spoke model. Officials also reviewed plans to strengthen Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), along with training, assessment and certification systems and capacity-building programmes for faculty and trainers.

The review also covered existing Memoranda of Understanding between the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training (DECT) and various organisations, with discussions on expanding partnerships and adopting new approaches.

A separate meeting examined the restructuring of the erstwhile Sports and Youth Welfare Department following its bifurcation. Representatives of the National Cadet Corps, Bharat Scouts & Guides and the Assam Youth Commission took part in discussions on developing an integrated framework for youth empowerment.

The Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department also presented several proposals, including the planned Oitijyo – Museum Festival 2026, which will focus on indigenous heritage and museum-based public engagement.

Officials reviewed conservation and development proposals for the Deoparvat archaeological site in Golaghat and the Garh Doul and Sri Sri Gupteswar Devalaya sites in Sonitpur.

The meetings also considered the roadmap for seeking UNESCO World Heritage status for the Rangpur–Sivasagar Historic Ensemble.

Daimary reviewed the progress of the various programmes and called for coordination between departments to ensure their implementation.