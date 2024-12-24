Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several key development projects for the Sadiya constituency during a review meeting held in Dibrugarh on December 24. The initiatives focus on flood prevention, healthcare access, and economic growth in the region.

Flood mitigation takes centre stage with new embankment construction plans and specific erosion control measures at Lakhimipathar. Healthcare services will expand through doctor appointments at the Amarpur Riverine Primary Health Center.

Agricultural development receives attention with a new rice and mustard procurement centre planned for Sadiya, while a dairy processing facility will be established at Dhola-Sadiya. The government also aims to resolve land allocation issues for an agriculture cooperative run by former ULFA members.

Sports infrastructure development includes upgrades to Bir Lachit Stadium and Kakopathar Indoor Stadium. A statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be installed at the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, honouring the cultural icon.

The meeting concluded with a review of Tinsukia's ongoing infrastructure projects, including flyover construction and road development works.