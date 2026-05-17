Assam plans robotic surgeries, AI governance push as mining exploration expands

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 16 said the state government is preparing major policy initiatives in healthcare and mineral exploration following a series of departmental review meetings.

Sharing updates on social media, Sarma said the Health and Medical Education Department has been directed to accelerate work towards building a “Swasth Assam”, with focus on upgrading healthcare infrastructure and expanding medical education across the state.

The Chief Minister reviewed the construction progress of 10 medical colleges currently being developed in Assam and instructed officials to gradually introduce advanced medical facilities such as robotic surgeries, liver transplant services and the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare processes.

He also said every district in Assam has been asked to begin work on setting up nursing colleges to strengthen healthcare manpower in the coming years.

“We reviewed the progress of proton beam therapy, GMCH expansion and functioning of Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Assam and our Cancer Centres,” Sarma said.

According to the Chief Minister, discussions also focused on patient care facilities in government hospitals, availability of medicines and filling up vacancies in the health sector. He said these areas were reviewed “threadbare” during the meeting.

On the mining sector, Sarma said Assam possesses reserves of rare earth elements and other strategic minerals considered important for Industry 4.0 technologies.

He said officials have been directed to begin exploration activities in line with Government of India policies. The Chief Minister also reviewed ongoing mineral exploration projects, claiming that some have already attracted investment commitments worth more than Rs 50,000 crore.

At the same time, Sarma stressed that mining operations in Assam must remain sustainable and operate “within the existing green framework”.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said the state government has begun work on integrating artificial intelligence into governance and citizen services across departments.

Kota said a Steering Committee on AI Adoption and Implementation recently reviewed the progress of the state’s AI roadmap following directions issued by the Chief Minister in March this year.

According to him, departments were asked to identify possible AI applications for public service delivery, governance and administrative efficiency. An “AI inventory exercise” conducted across departments has so far identified 343 project ideas spanning more than 50 departments, grouped under 11 thematic clusters.

Kota said the government now intends to shift “from inventory to implementation” through a prioritised model focused on common digital infrastructure.

He said discussions during the meeting included a proposed five-layer architecture for AI adoption and expansion of AI-enabled citizen services, grievance redressal systems and data governance frameworks.

The Chief Secretary added that the proposals emerging from the meeting would be refined further as part of Assam’s broader roadmap for digital transformation and next-generation governance reforms.