Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has outlined the proposed AssamSAT Earth Observation Satellite Constellation, saying the project could significantly reduce the state's dependence on commercial satellite data while improving governance, disaster management and monitoring of natural resources.

In a post on X, Sarma said Assam currently spends around Rs 1,775 crore over five years on procuring satellite data from commercial providers. The proposed AssamSAT project, with an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore over five years, could reduce the expenditure by nearly 66 per cent, according to the projections shared by the Chief Minister.

The project is also expected to generate revenue through satellite data and related services, with a potential revenue estimate of Rs 900 crore over five years, turning the proposed satellite infrastructure into a potential revenue-generating asset for the state.

AssamSAT is expected to support a range of applications, including flood prediction and monitoring, crop assessment, digital agriculture, urban planning, forest and wetland conservation, border-area mapping and surveillance, and tracking erosion along the Brahmaputra.

The satellite constellation is expected to help authorities monitor inundated areas, identify vulnerable locations during floods, assess agricultural conditions, track urban expansion, detect ecological changes and monitor shifting riverbanks.

The Chief Minister said the initiative was aimed at bringing space technology into practical use for governance and public welfare, enabling better data-driven decisions and faster disaster response.

The proposed AssamSAT project is targeted for launch in 2027 and is expected to strengthen the state's data infrastructure while reducing long-term satellite data procurement costs.

Sarma said the initiative was more than a space project, describing it as an investment in smarter governance, better decision-making and a stronger, self-reliant Assam.