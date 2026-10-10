Assam plans tax department restructuring, sets fresh revenue targets for Guwahati circles

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on October 9 reviewed tax collection in Guwahati and set revised revenue targets for the city's tax circles, while announcing plans to restructure the state tax department before the next financial year. The exercise aims to improve revenue mobilisation, administrative efficiency and accountability as the state seeks to increase its own-source revenue.

The review meeting was held at Kar Bhawan in Guwahati to assess the performance of tax officials and examine measures to strengthen collection. Baruah asked officials to focus on improving Assam's revenue performance and set targets based on the capabilities and performance of individual officers.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised the need to expand the state's own revenue base and improve the efficiency of tax administration. He also discussed assigning responsibilities to officials in line with their performance to ensure that the revised targets remain achievable.

Baruah said strengthening revenue collection was important for Assam's economic growth and financial self-reliance.

The minister announced a comprehensive restructuring of the state tax department, with the process expected to be completed before the beginning of the next financial year. The proposed exercise is intended to improve the department's functioning and streamline its administrative structure.

He also asked officials to identify practical difficulties affecting tax collection and submit suggestions based on their field experience. Addressing these challenges, he said, would help improve transparency, accountability and operational efficiency.

The review focused on improving tax administration and expanding the state's revenue base to support its development priorities.

Minister Distributes Certificates to Newly Trained Tax Inspectors

Before the review meeting, Baruah interacted with tax inspectors who had completed a 50-day training programme and distributed certificates to them at a ceremony.

He urged the newly trained officials to discharge their responsibilities with professionalism, integrity and a commitment to public service. He also stressed the need to improve revenue collection and achieve performance above the national average.

Referring to Assam's consumer-driven economy, Baruah highlighted the role of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in generating revenue for the state.

He said increasing Assam's own-source revenue was necessary to support development expenditure and reduce excessive dependence on financial assistance from external sources.

Tax Commissioner Jitu Doley and other senior departmental officials attended the review meeting.