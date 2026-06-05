Assam plants over 1.2 crore saplings in 8 hours; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails women's contribution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 5 announced that the state has achieved a historic milestone by planting more than 1.2 crore saplings in just over eight hours as part of a massive plantation drive undertaken on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Sharing the achievement on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister credited Assam's women for leading the initiative and described the effort as a new record in the state's greening campaign.

“Assam achieves a historic milestone! In just over 8 hours, over 1.2 crore saplings have been planted by the people, in an effort led by Assam's enterprising Nari Shakti, setting a new record in our greening efforts,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the women who participated in the plantation drive, stating, “Compliments to all my sisters for achieving this feat.”

The large-scale afforestation initiative witnessed participation from lakhs of women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), along with government departments, local communities and volunteers across the state.

The plantation drive forms part of the Assam government's ongoing efforts to promote environmental conservation, increase green cover and encourage public participation in sustainable development initiatives.