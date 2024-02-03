Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam kicked off with a resounding welcome at the State Guest House, Koinadhara. The day began with the Prime Minister's early touchdown at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, where he was greeted with enthusiasm by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and other distinguished guests.

The airport premises came alive with the beats of traditional dance, showcasing the vibrant cultural tapestry of Assam. Notably, PM Modi's early arrival, initially scheduled for 7:30 pm, did not dampen the spirits of the large crowd that had gathered to extend their heartfelt greetings.

Adding to the festivities, thousands congregated in Khanapara in the evening to illuminate an awe-inspiring display of 1,00,000 diyas. This joyous celebration, marked by splendid visuals, encapsulated the spirit of #PMModiInAssam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking to microblogging site X, shared the overwhelming response from the people. The dazzling sea of light not only welcomed the Prime Minister but also symbolized the warmth and hospitality extended by the people of Assam.