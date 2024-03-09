In a tribute to the rich cultural heritage and economic contributions of Assam's tea garden community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stirring message on March 9 stating the significance of the state's renowned tea industry.

"Assam is known for its splendid tea gardens, and Assam Tea has made its way all over the world," Prime Minister Modi stated acknowledging the pivotal role of the region's tea sector in global trade and commerce.

Lauding the tireless efforts of the tea garden community, Prime Minister Modi expressed admiration for their dedication and hard work, which has not only bolstered Assam's prestige but has also helped in shaping the global tea market.

"I would like to laud the remarkable tea garden community, which is working hard and enhancing Assam’s prestige all over the world," Prime Minister Modi remarked.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to tourists, urging them to explore the picturesque tea gardens during their visits to the state.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi initiated several projects valued at a staggering Rs 18,000 crore from Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat, underscoring the government's unwavering commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in the region. Prior to addressing a public gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated a slew of transformative projects, symbolizing a new era of progress for Assam.

Among the key projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi were the Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital, a Child Care Unit at B. Baruah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, the Barauni to Guwahati natural gas pipeline, and two crude oil pumping stations of Oil India Limited. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the Sivasagar Medical College and Hospital, the Guwahati and Digboi Refinery expansion projects, and IOCL’s Bethkuchi Terminal in Guwahati, setting the stage for monumental advancements in healthcare infrastructure and energy sustainability across the state.

In a poignant tribute to Assam's illustrious history, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the 'Statue of Valour' in memory of the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan at Lachit Maidam in the Hoollongapar area of Jorhat district. Unveiling the statue, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to the indomitable spirit of Bir Lachit Borphukan, whose heroic deeds continue to inspire generations.