The first-ever Bodoland Festival was inaugurated today in Delhi, marking a historic celebration of the rich cultural heritage, language, and traditions of the Bodo people.

The event, held at the AK Jadhav Wrestling Stadium in the Indira Gandhi Stadium complex, commenced with the flag-hoisting of prominent Bodo organizations, including the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), and Dularai Boro Harimu Afad, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the festival with a tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, a revered Bodo leader, by offering floral respects at his statue. The vibrant event featured traditional Bodo folk dances such as Bagurumba and Rwnswndri, performed by Indigenous troupes, alongside other cultural showcases reflecting the diversity of the Bodo community.

The first #BodolandMohotsav begins today in New Delhi, to be graced by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as Chief Guest.



Marking the 73rd Foundation Day of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, this celebration honours the legacy of Bodo language and literature and highlights… pic.twitter.com/tg67vZHXZX — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) November 15, 2024

Organized by the ABSU, BSS, and other cultural bodies with support from the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government, the festival drew dignitaries including Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTC Chief Promod Boro, and ministers UG Brahma, Pijush Hazarika, and Ashok Singhal.



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Representatives from neighbouring states and countries like Bhutan and Nepal also joined in celebrating Bodoland's unique cultural identity.

Prime Minister Modi toured stalls showcasing GI-tagged Bodo products, traditional crafts, and local delicacies, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting the region’s heritage. He also released a souvenir book, Bodoland Jaikhlong, Bodoland Festival 2024, chronicling the journey of the Bodo community.

The festival, themed “Peace and Prosperity for a Strong India,” celebrates the progress achieved since the signing of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, which brought stability and development to the region. It aims to strengthen ties among various ethnic communities and highlight Bodoland’s traditions, natural beauty, and cultural diversity.

Over 5,000 cultural enthusiasts from Assam, Bodoland, and other states, as well as neighbouring countries, are expected to attend the two-day festival. Key attendees at the inaugural ceremony included ABSU President Dipen Boro, BSS President Dr. Surath Narzary, MP Jayanta Basumatary, and Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha President Prof. Ramesh Bhardwaj.

The Bodoland Festival is a significant step in showcasing the Bodo community's contributions to India's cultural tapestry and fostering harmony and prosperity across the nation.