Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Guwahati High Court on April 14th in Guwahati, Assam, where he launched the mobile application 'Assam Cop.' The app, created by Assam Police, will facilitate accused and vehicle searches from the database of the Crime & Criminal Network Tracking System (CCTNS) and the VAHAN national register.

During the event, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness in becoming a part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of Guwahati High Court, which coincides with the nation's 75th year of independence. He noted that the Guwahati High Court has its own heritage and identity, and that its jurisdiction includes the neighboring states of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. He also congratulated the state of Assam and the legal fraternity in the Northeastern states on the momentous occasion.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the Jayanti of Babasaheb and paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar. He stressed that the constitutional values of equality and cohesion are the foundation of modern India. The Prime Minister recalled his exposition on the aspirational society of India during his speech on the last Independence Day and noted that the Judiciary has a strong and sensitive role to play in meeting the aspirations of Indian citizens in the 21st century.

The Prime Minister emphasized the combined responsibility of the Legislature, Judiciary, and Executive to build a strong, vibrant, and modern legal system. He cited the example of the abolition of outdated laws, which has reduced the number of cases in the courts. He informed the gathering that around 2000 such laws and more than 40,000 compliances have been discontinued, and many provisions of business have been decriminalized.

PM Modi praised the Supreme Court's e-committee and announced the third phase of the e-court mission as part of this year's budget, highlighting the potential of AI in the judicial system. He also talked about the rich local traditional alternative dispute resolution mechanism of the Northeast and requested the teaching of these traditions in law schools.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for citizen awareness about the laws of the country and highlighted efforts to create a simpler version of all the laws. He also mentioned the BHASHINI portal, which aims to help every citizen access the internet in their own language.

PM Modi further emphasized the importance of sensitivity towards prisoners who have been incarcerated for petty crimes for years and those whose families were not ready to accept them after the legal processes had been completed. This year's budget has a provision for financial assistance for such prisoners to help them in their release.