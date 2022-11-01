Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 1 announced that the foundation stone of the proposed Rs 4,000 cr Sualkuchi-Palasbari bridge over the Brahmaputra River will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Happy to share that Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji will lay foundation for the proposed ₹4,000-cr Sualkuchi-Palasbari bridge over the Brahmaputra.



Also, Sualkuchi Hospital will be upgraded to a 100-bed hospital and the sports complex of Sualkuchi will be revamped. pic.twitter.com/azKlqMHeiM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 1, 2022

Further, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a 400-seat capacity Sualkuchi Sankar Nat Ghar re-constructed at a cost of Rs 49.56 lakh using untied funds.

Earlier in May 2022, the Assam cabinet gave the approval of Rs 3197 Crore for the four-lane extra-dosed PSC bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Palasbari located 27 km from Guwahati and Sualkuchi.

The bridge was expected to be 4.08 km in length.

Notably, with the construction of the bridge, the distance between Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and lower Assam districts by 25 km and ensure seamless connectivity to Sualkuchi and Amingaon from the airport.

