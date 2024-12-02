Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Mega Jhumur Performance in Assam, scheduled for February 2025, along with the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit, following an invitation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma shared the news via a tweet after a meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi, where they discussed various developmental initiatives for the state. "Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive PM Narendra Modi's guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace," Sarma wrote.



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The Mega Jhumur Performance is anticipated to be a significant cultural event, celebrating the rich heritage of Assam. Jhumur, a traditional dance form associated with Assam’s tea garden communities, symbolizes unity and joy. The event is expected to highlight the cultural diversity of the state while showcasing its artistic vibrancy to a national audience.

The Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit aims to attract investments and showcase Assam's potential as a hub for industrial and infrastructural development. The presence of PM Modi is expected to amplify the event’s importance and draw nationwide attention.

Preparations are likely to intensify in the coming months to ensure the success of both the summit and the cultural extravaganza, with Assam positioning itself as a focal point for investment and cultural celebration in 2025.