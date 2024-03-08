Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation two railway projects of doubling of rail lines from Jorhat in Assam.

Doubling of Dhupdhara Chhyagaon section (34.17 km) under New Bongaigaon - Goalpara Kamakhya doubling project and doubling of New Bongaigaon Sorbhog section (36.42 km) under New Bongaigaon Rangiya Agthori doubling project have been laid at a cost of Rs 807 crores and 521 crores respectively.

These projects will help in the decongestion of both sections and help in smooth. movement of train services.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and dedicate numerous developmental projects in the rail and road sector, valued over Rs 4500 crores, in Siliguri on 9th March.



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The projects include multiple electrification of rail lines, benefiting the people of North Bengal and nearby regions. Other significant railway projects include the doubling of the railway line in the Manigram - Nimtita section, automatic block signalling in Ambari Falakata - Aluabari, and the introduction of a new passenger train service between Siliguri and Radhikapur.

These initiatives are expected to enhance rail connectivity, boost freight movement, generate employment and stimulate economic growth in the region. Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two National Highway projects worth Rs 3,100 crores in West Bengal, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and promoting industrial and economic growth.

Furthermore, Modi will also dedicate two railway projects in Assam, valued at Rs 1328 crores, to the nation from Jorhat. These projects are set to decrease congestion and facilitate smooth train service.