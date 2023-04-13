In a bid to boost employment opportunities and support the economy, the Prime Minister initiated the third phase of the Rozgar Mela on April 13, 2023. As a part of this initiative, over 71,000 appointment letters were distributed for posts in 38 departments across the country.

Indian Railways, one of the largest employers in the country, recently announced the distribution of appointment letters for over 5,000 job posts across the country. The job posts include Train Manager, Technician, Station Master, Ticket Clerk, Pointsman, Track Maintainer, Hospital Assistant, and many others.

The railway recruitment drive witnessed a huge response from the candidates, with a large number of applications being received for the various posts. As a part of the recruitment process, the selected candidates were called for document verification and medical examination, following which the appointment letters were distributed.

As per the reports, 217 appointment letters were distributed in Dimapur, Nagaland, and 225 in Siliguri, West Bengal. The candidates expressed their joy and gratitude towards Indian Railways for providing them with job opportunities in these challenging times.

This recruitment drive is expected to provide a boost to the employment sector in the country, which has been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic.