Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Zankla Studio Pvt. Ltd., a creative enterprise from Baksa District, BTR, founded by artist and designer Kirat Brahma, amid Advantage Assam 2.0.

The visit brought encouragement to art enthusiasts across the Bodoland region, spotlighting local talent on a national stage.

Talking to PTI at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, he said the thrust on Kokrajhar to bring permanent peace is "inspired by the neighbouring country's lasting peace".

"The planned connectivity between Kokrajhar and Bhutan is going to transform the entire Bodoland Territorial Region. We hope that this summit will show us newer areas of progress and development," Boro said.

An art lover since childhood and a graduate of the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, Kirat Brahma breathes life into Bodo folklore through handcrafted soft toys. His creations inspired by mythical and historical figures, showcase characters like Gambari Sikla, Gawdwng Rani and Sikhna Jwhwlao meticulously crafted by local artisans.

Beyond folklore-inspired figures, Kirat designs fictional dolls with captivating narratives for children. In a commitment to sustainability, Zankla Studio repurposes leftover fabric into animal figurines and custom pieces, reducing waste while expanding creative possibilities.

The prime minister’s visit not only celebrated Zankla Studio’s artistry but also underscored the potential of Assam’s growing creative economy.