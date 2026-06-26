Assam: PMAY beneficiary alleges Rs 20,000 bribe demand for geo-tagging, complained filed

A beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has alleged that she was asked to pay Rs 20,000 for geo-tagging of her house to receive the second instalment under the scheme.

A complaint has been lodged with Juria Police Station against the husband of a gram panchayat president and a panchayat accountant in connection with the alleged demand.

The incident has been reported from Chatiyan Gaon Panchayat under the Bogoriguri Development Block in Assam's Nagaon district.

According to the complaint, Rahima Khatun, wife of Mojibur Rahman and a PMAY beneficiary with BPL ID No. 150488763, was sanctioned a house under the central housing scheme around six months ago. She received the first instalment of Rs 32,500 and used the funds to construct the foundation and plinth of the house in accordance with government guidelines.

The family alleged that when the time came for geo-tagging of the house—a mandatory step for the release of the second instalment—they were allegedly threatened and asked to pay Rs 20,000.

In the FIR, the complainant accused Jiyabur Rahman, husband of the Chatiyan Gaon Panchayat president, and accountant Aminul Islam of demanding the money in the name of carrying out the geo-tagging process.

Seeking justice, the family approached Juria Police Station and filed a formal complaint against the two accused.

Police have registered the complaint and initiated a preliminary investigation into the allegations. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation, which is expected to determine the veracity of the claims.

