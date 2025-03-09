In a late-night operation at Kariyajan in Bordumsa, the Khatangpani forest department arrested a notorious poacher and recovered two buried elephant teeth. The operation was led by forest officer Shravan Saikia.

The arrested poacher has been identified as Pascal Bengra, a resident of the Kariyajan Maltiri slum in Bordumsa. According to forest officials, Bengra has been involved in poaching activities for a long time and was under surveillance.

During the operation, authorities discovered two elephant teeth buried underground, which were seized as evidence. Officials believe these belonged to a wild elephant killed by poachers.

This crackdown is part of the forest department’s ongoing efforts to curb wildlife crimes in the region. Authorities have intensified monitoring to prevent further poaching incidents. Bengra is currently in custody, and an investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved in illegal wildlife activities.

The arrest highlights the persistent threat of poaching in Assam’s forests and the need for stricter enforcement to protect the region’s wildlife.