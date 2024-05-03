A poacher named Hanif Ali was apprehended with a rhino horn in Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district. The arrest took place in Bharalichapri, where Hanif Ali was found in possession of the suspected rhino horn.

The arrest was made possible through a joint operation involving Jamuguri police, the forest department, and village guards. Hanif Ali's arrest marks a crucial step in curbing illegal poaching activities that threaten wildlife in the region.

Following his arrest, Hanif Ali is currently in custody under the forest department's supervision. However, 2 other poachers who were accompanying Hanif Ali managed to flee the scene during the operation.

Efforts are underway as the police and the forest department intensify their search for the 2 absconding poachers.