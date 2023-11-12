Poachers have reportedly killed an elephant in the Raimona National Park. The elephant's carcass was found in the Kachugaon division of the national park.

Forest rangers and locals reached the spot at the San Pan Range where the dead elephant was found. The tusks of the elephant are missing.

Authorities are suspecting that it is the handiwork of poachers as the tusks are missing. A search operation in the meantime has been launched in the area in search of the poachers.

The jumbo's body was buried in the forest after necessary medical inspections on the spot.