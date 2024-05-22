Assam's renowned Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its rich biodiversity and dense population of Indian one-horned rhinoceros has announced its closure to tourists as the monsoon season arrives in the region.

The sanctuary authorities have taken this preventive measure in response to the onset of the monsoon, which typically brings heavy rainfall and creates challenging conditions for visitors. The closure aims to ensure the safety of both tourists and wildlife during this period of inclement weather.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the Morigaon district of Assam, is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including various species of birds, mammals, and reptiles. However, the sanctuary's low-lying terrain makes it susceptible to flooding during the monsoon, posing risks to visitors.

Officials have advised tourists and wildlife enthusiasts to refrain from visiting the sanctuary until further notice, emphasizing the need to prioritize safety during adverse weather conditions. The closure is expected to remain in effect until the monsoon subsides and the sanctuary's conditions become suitable for tourism activities once again.