Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district has recorded a significant rise in both tourist arrivals and revenue during the 2024–25 season, highlighting its growing popularity among nature enthusiasts.

Known for having the highest density of one-horned rhinoceroses in India, the sanctuary has attracted nearly 35,000 visitors this season, including 650 from overseas, resulting in revenue collection reaching Rs 62 lakh.

The current season, which began on October 15, 2024, and concludes on May 31, has outperformed the previous year by around 5,000 tourists and Rs 8 lakh in earnings. Officials attribute this increase to improved infrastructure within the sanctuary, including internal road repairs, which enhanced the visitor experience.

While Pobitora draws attention for its rhino population, conservation efforts elsewhere in Assam are focusing on other critical issues. In Udalguri district, a large-scale plantation campaign led by Aaranyak, a prominent conservation NGO, is underway to tackle the growing challenge of human-elephant conflict.

With support from the SBI Foundation and coordination with the Dhansiri-Sikaridanga Joint Forest Management Committee, the initiative aims to restore 100 hectares of degraded forest in Bhairabkunda Reserve Forest along the Indo-Bhutan border. The project involves planting one lakh native saplings to re-establish ecological corridors for elephants and reduce their encroachment into human settlements.

Now in its third year, the plantation drive is supported by forest officials, local NGOs, and community committees. On its latest day of activity, 510 saplings from 11 indigenous species were planted, strengthening efforts to create sustainable habitats and promote coexistence between wildlife and people.