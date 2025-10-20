Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to reopen on October 23

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam is set to welcome visitors again from Thursday, October 23, after remaining closed during the monsoon months, officials confirmed.

Ranger Pranjal Baruah said that all infrastructure damaged by heavy rains had been repaired and restored ahead of the reopening. “With winter approaching, the sanctuary is expected to draw large numbers of migratory birds, making it a key attraction for both domestic and international tourists,” Baruah stated.

Tourists will be able to enjoy both jeep and elephant safaris from the first day of reopening. Located in Morigaon district, about 35 kilometres from Guwahati, the sanctuary was declared in 1998 through the merger of the Pobitora Reserve Forest and Raja Mayang Hill Reserve Forest.

Covering 38.81 square kilometres, Pobitora is known for having the world’s highest density of the Great Indian One-Horned Rhinoceros. According to the 2022 census, 107 rhinos inhabit the park, alongside a rich diversity of wildlife — including 22 species of mammals, 27 reptiles, nine amphibians, 41 fish, and 375 species of birds.

Apart from rhinos, visitors may also spot leopards, fishing cats, feral buffaloes, wild boars, Chinese pangolins, and several species of deer in the sanctuary’s mix of grasslands, forests, and wetlands.