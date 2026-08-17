Assam: POCSO case accused allegedly absconding from Barpeta detained in Guwahati

A tense situation unfolded at Beltola Tiniali in Guwahati early Monday, August 17 after local residents reportedly detained a young man, identified as Faruk Abdullah, who was allegedly absconding in connection with a POCSO case registered in Barpeta.

According to preliminary information, Abdullah had allegedly fled Barpeta and travelled to Guwahati. He was reportedly caught by local residents at Beltola Tiniali, where several ATM cards were allegedly recovered from his possession.

The residents subsequently informed the police, following which a team from Hatigaon Police Station reached the spot and took Abdullah into custody.

Police said Abdullah is an accused in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a police station in Barpeta. He is also suspected of having links to cybercrime, although his alleged involvement in any such activity has not yet been established.

Police are examining the circumstances under which Abdullah reached Guwahati and possessed multiple ATM cards. Investigators are also verifying whether the cards are linked to any criminal activity.

Abdullah was taken to Hatigaon Police Station for questioning. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and relevant legal procedures.