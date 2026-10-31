Young poet from Assam, Abhijeet Gogoi, participated in a book discussion session organised by the Sahitya Akademi at the Kochi International Book Festival 2026 on October 30.

On the opening day of the festival, the discussion was chaired by Sahitya Akademi Secretary Dr Varun Gulati. The session followed the inaugural ceremony, which was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Gogoi discussed his book, Murmur in Wilderness: A Translation of Assamese Poetry, recently published by Purbayon Publication. The book features English translations of his Assamese poems by five translators from Assam — Ananda Bormudoi, Bibhash Choudhury, Nirendranath Thakuria, Bibekananda Choudhury and Sudhir Kumar Das.

The session also featured discussions on Apoorva Sarma’s Sacred Mountains: Environmental Ethics in Hindu Thoughts and Nandini’s Bharathiya Lokathantra Aur Ram Katha.

Through such discussions involving younger participants, the Sahitya Akademi seeks to promote regional-language literature at national and international book festivals.