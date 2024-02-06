Sonari recently witnessed the successful conclusion of the Poi Leng Festival, a sacred event dedicated to honoring the late Buddha Bhikshu Dharmaratna, Dr Shashana Bongsha Mahathera dev. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his satisfaction with the festival's success, acknowledging the significance of paying respects to the spiritual leader who attained nirvana on August 8, 2023.

Dr. Sarma extended his heartfelt wishes for the Sadgati (spiritual journey) of Dharmaratna, emphasizing the profound teachings and impact left by the late Mahathera. The Chief Minister noted that Dharmaratna's life exemplified the principles of Gautam Buddha, making it an esteemed opportunity for Assam to pay homage to his earthly remains.

As part of the festival, Honorable Cabinet Ministers Bimal Borah and Jogen Mohan actively participated by pulling the sacred chariot and offering prayers for global peace. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his prayers, not only sought the well-being of the people of Assam but also emphasized the festival's role in fostering communal harmony and cultural richness.

The Poi Leng Festival stands as a testament to the state's commitment to preserving and celebrating its cultural heritage, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extending his best wishes for the continued well-being and spiritual journey of the late Mahathera Dharmaratna.