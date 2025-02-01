Assam is set to receive a transformative investment that could redefine its urban landscape and economic trajectory. KPC Group and Polaris have unveiled an ambitious proposal to construct the state’s tallest skyscraper, alongside a series of large-scale infrastructure projects. Santanu Ghosh, Chief Coordinator of KPC Group and Polaris, recently presented the proposal to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, outlining a vision that could elevate Assam’s status as a global investment destination.

Valued at over Rs 2,500 crore, the proposed investment is being hailed as a landmark initiative with the potential to position Assam on the world stage. Notably, Polaris Group has pledged to finance the entire project independently, requiring no financial assistance from the Assam government. The only request from the investors is the state’s cooperation, particularly in securing land for the planned developments.

Ghosh emphasized his deep-rooted connection to Assam, calling it his motherland. He successfully persuaded KPC Group’s chairman, K.P. Choudhury—an American NRI—to prioritize Assam for this monumental investment. Choudhury has already met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has assured him of full support in facilitating investments in India.

If approved, this investment could serve as a catalyst for Assam’s economic resurgence. The envisioned skyscraper and accompanying developments promise to generate thousands of jobs, invigorate real estate and commercial hubs, and establish Assam as a premier business and tourism destination.

With an extensive track record of executing major infrastructure projects globally, KPC Group and Polaris are keen to leverage their expertise in Assam. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the state’s urban appeal, drive foreign direct investment (FDI), and foster long-term economic growth.

The timing of this investment proposal coincides with Assam’s upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, slated for February 25-26 at the Veterinary Field, Khanapara, Guwahati. The summit, the largest investment promotion event in the state’s history, aims to showcase Assam’s immense potential across key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, IT, and manufacturing.

Assam’s economic performance has been on an upward trajectory, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) witnessing an impressive 19.5% year-on-year growth in FY 2023. Additionally, the state’s strategic location as the gateway to Northeast India and Southeast Asia enhances its attractiveness for global investors.

In recent years, Assam has successfully attracted significant investments, including Tata’s $3.3 billion Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad. The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is expected to facilitate high-level government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) engagements, showcase export-driven manufacturing opportunities, and connect investors with policymakers and industry leaders.

Should the KPC-Polaris investment secure approval, it would mark a defining moment in Assam’s economic evolution, ushering in a new era of infrastructure development, job creation, and global investment interest. This project could very well set the stage for Assam’s emergence as a modern economic powerhouse in India’s Northeast.