Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 27 attended the 9th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog, emphasizing the state's strategic initiatives that align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, or "Viksit Bharat."

During his address, CM Sarma highlighted several key projects underway in Assam. "We are currently investing ₹35,000 crore in water supply infrastructure and constructing 13,000 new classrooms under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). Additionally, efforts are being made to reintegrate 81,000 out-of-school children and to build a renewable energy capacity of 3,000 MW," he stated.

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CM Sarma also outlined future plans for Assam, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's guidance. These plans include taking concrete steps to enhance workforce skills, establish a robust industrial foundation, ensure law and order, and prioritize community participation initiatives (Jan Bhagidari) that contribute to a self-reliant India, or "Atmanirbhar Bharat."