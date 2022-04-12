On Monday, at least four people died after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Assam's Dibrugarh district. According to reports, on April 7, a family ate unknown mushrooms and became ill.

All of the sick people were taken to Dibrugarh's Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment. However, four of them died during treatment on Monday, while the others remain in critical condition.

Junali Praja, Rima Karfmakar, Chayanika Karmakar, and Ajoy Karmakar have been identified as the victims. They were all from Sonari's Lalipathargaon. According to doctors, those who remain in critical condition and are not responding well to treatment.