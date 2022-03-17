On Thursday, a cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from a passenger bus in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Assam police seized two factory-made in a joint operation with the Army.

A wooden apple box containing 32 pistols, two magazines, and two sets of walkie talkies was kept in a black colour bag. Based on specific information, the team set up a Naka checkpoint near Bokajan and intercepted the passenger bus.

However, no arrests were made in connection with the case. The owner of the bag had not boarded the bus, according to police. The bus was on its way to Mon in Nagaland.

A massive cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was discovered earlier this month in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

Two guns, four magazines, 16 hand grenades, 22 pressure bombs, and several explosives were recovered. The operation was a continuing demonstration of the Indian army's and Assam Police's synergy and coordination.