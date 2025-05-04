The Assam police has marked considerable progress in the state's ongoing efforts to enhance law enforcement and citizen-centric policing.

In the latest monthly crime conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented encouraging statistics, underlining the efforts.

As of March 2025, Assam Police made significant strides in tackling criminal cases, with 75.5 per cent of cases chargesheeted.

In the monthly crime conference of @assampolice, encouraging statistics have emerged



1️⃣75.5% of cases chargesheeted till March

2️⃣80.4% of BNS cases chargesheeted

3️⃣19,373 BNS cases disposed since July@assampolice will continue its endeavours in citizen centric policing. pic.twitter.com/z4m4z1BuC7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 4, 2025

Notably, 80.4 per cent of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) cases have also been chargesheeted, a clear indicator of the state's proactive approach to law enforcement in the region. In total, 19,373 BNS cases have been disposed of since July 2024.

The police have also made considerable progress in case registrations, with a total of 11,747 cases recorded till March 2025. Of these, 10,387 were BNS cases, 221 were IPC cases, and 1,139 were related to special acts.

The chief minister reaffirmed that Assam police will continue its efforts toward improving public safety and ensuring quick, transparent justice through citizen-centric policing. The state’s performance in handling criminal cases emphasises the ongoing commitment to law and order and the well-being of its citizens.