An incident in Jogighopa, Bongaigaon district, Assam, has sparked controversy after police allegedly opened fire at residents.

The clash occurred in Boalimari during regular patrolling by officers from the Alga River police station in Majeralga.

Locals became agitated when police reportedly beat up two youths who were sitting on the roadside in the evening hours.

The situation escalated as an agitated mob surrounded the police team.

A group of people attempted to attack the officers with sticks, prompting the police to fire a shot into the air.



Also Read: Assam: 1 dead, 4 injured in electrocution accident in Goalpara

This incident has caused tension in the area.

Earlier in May, a tragic incident unfolded in Jogighopa, in Goalpara, as 1 person lost his life due to electrocution, and four others sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred when a high-powered conductor wire struck a group of labourers working near an electric cable on a high-power tower line.

The deceased, identified as Zahirul Islam, tragically succumbed to electrocution on the spot. Meanwhile, the injured labourers, identified as Shafiqul Islam, Mominul Islam, Aqidul Islam, and Mahinur Islam, were rushed to Goalpara Solace Hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention.