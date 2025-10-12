Assam Police and Assam Rifles seize drugs, smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 8 crore in Cachar

In a major breakthrough in Assam’s ongoing war against narcotics and contraband trade, the Assam Police, in a joint operation with the Assam Rifles, seized Yaba tablets and smuggled cigarettes valued at approximately ₹8 crore in Cachar district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, confirming the development, stated that the operation led to the interception of a boat on the Barak River carrying 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1,25,000 packets of Essential Light Cigarettes.

The Chief Minister commended the coordinated efforts of both the state police and paramilitary forces, terming the seizure a reflection of Assam’s relentless drive to combat drug smuggling and illegal cross-border trade.

Authorities noted that Yaba tablets, a dangerous synthetic stimulant containing methamphetamine, are prohibited under Indian law due to their highly addictive nature and severe health risks.

The seizure once again highlights the Barak Valley region’s vulnerability to cross-border trafficking routes, prompting intensified surveillance and inter-agency coordination to dismantle such networks.

Further investigations are underway to trace the origin of the consignment and identify individuals involved in the smuggling racket.