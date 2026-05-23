Assam Police and Border Security Force prevent entry of 10 illegal infiltrators along Assam border

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23 stated that strict surveillance and coordinated border operations continue along Assam’s international border after security agencies prevented the illegal entry of 10 infiltrators into the state.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said personnel of Assam Police, working in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), identified and stopped the infiltrators during an operation carried out in the early hours of the day.

Sarma said “smart detection and immediate prevention” remain central to the government’s vision of building a “Surakshit Assam”.

The latest operation comes amid intensified border vigilance and anti-infiltration measures being carried out by Assam Police and BSF along sensitive border areas to curb illegal cross-border movement.

The Assam government has recently reiterated its policy of “Detect and Deport” against illegal infiltration and has strengthened coordination between state police and border guarding agencies for enhanced surveillance and monitoring across vulnerable stretches.