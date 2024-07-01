In response to severe flooding in Assam, Assam Police have implemented traffic diversion in Kaziranga National Park, starting from 1st July. Commercial trucks are prohibited from passing through Kaziranga National Park to prevent disturbance to the wildlife.

All passenger vehicles, including both private and commercial, must adhere to regulated speeds, with police and forest staff piloting these vehicles every half hour to ensure smooth and safe passage. Trucks traveling to Upper Assam will be rerouted via the North Bank, utilizing the Kalia Bhomora bridge and the Bogibeel bridge.

Trucks bound for Nagaland will be redirected through the Nagaon-Hojai-Karbi Anglong route. Those heading to Lower Assam from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia will also use the North Bank route via the Bogibeel bridge. Trucks from Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo going to Lower Assam will be diverted from Numaligarh Tiniali towards Karbi Anglong, Hojai, and Nagaon.

Additionally, trucks originating from Nagaland and Karbi Anglong are advised not to use the Numaligarh Tiniali Route towards Kaziranga National Park.

The Assam Police, through their announcement on X, have urged the public to adhere to these new routes and drive safely. The temporary measures are expected to mitigate the adverse effects of the floods on Kaziranga's wildlife and facilitate a safer environment for all.