Assam Police on December 24 carried out a drive against cyber criminals and arrested 10 persons for allegedly involved in such crimes from the Morigoan district of the state.

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed in this regard at the Moirabari police station, Additional Superintendent of Police of Morigaon Crime, officer-in-charge of Moirabari police station as well as a large team of Morigaon police arrested ten persons accused of cyber crimes from different areas of Moirabari.

The arrested accused are Musfiqul Rahman, Rizabul Islam, Baharam Badshah, Isadul Islam, Mahuj Hussain, Motiur Rahman, Rakibul Hussain, Ribul Islam, Requibuddin Ahmed, and Somin Uddin Ahmed.

Besides this, the police team also seized Rs 22,000 in cash, more than 400 mobile seams, two laptops, seal sealed mobile phones of various banks, chequebooks of various banks, a large amount of ATM cards, PAN cards, several computer hard disks, Aadhaar cards, and many incriminating materials.

''We received several complaints of cybercrime and on the basis of these complaints on December 23 we searched some houses and later we arrested 10 such persons for their involvement in cyber crimes. Around 400 sim cards, numerous seals, as well 22,000 cash have been recovered from them. Besides this, at least 22 mobile phones, including Aadhaar and Pancard have also been recovered,'' ASP said while briefing media over the matter.

Presently, the police are interrogating them to dig out more details about such crimes.

Notably, Assam has been witnessing an alarming rise in cybercrime and fraud cases as it has topped among the North East states after it witnessed a total of 4846 cases in 2021, revealed data by National Crime Records Bureau on December 13.

As per the NCRB, by the end of 2021, Assam had registered 4846 cases, followed by Arunachal Pradesh 47 cases, Manipur 67 cases, Meghalaya 107 cases, Mizoram 30 cases, and Nagaland 8 cases.

On the other hand, Sikkim registered zero cases of cybercrime and fraud.

The data further said that out of 4846 recorded by Assam, a charge sheet was filed in 579 cases and two people were convicted while two people were discharged. In addition to this, at least 88 persons were acquitted while as many as 6096 persons were arrested.

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