Assam Police have apprehended 24 foreign nationals allegedly staying illegally in India from different homestays, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 19.

Announcing the arrests in a social media post, Sarma said the operation was carried out based on specific inputs.

“Most of Assam: pandal-hopping. Assam Police: illegal hunting! Based on tip-offs, 24 illegal immigrants were caught hiding in different homestays,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He did not disclose the nationalities of those apprehended, the locations of the homestays or the countries from which they had allegedly entered India.

“Assam welcomes Puja revellers but for illegals, stringent action as per law will be taken. @assampolice remains alert, 24x7,” Sarma added.

Assam shares a 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh across Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts. The state also has an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi district to facilitate cross-border movement and trade.

The Northeast has three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, located at Sutarkandi in Assam, Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura. Another ICP at Darranga in Assam operates along the India-Bhutan border.

