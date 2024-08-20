Assam Police, on August 19 night, apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals who illegally entered India through Tripura.

The detained individuals, all from the Rajshahi district in Bangladesh, were identified as MD Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam, and MD Sarwar.

Authorities discovered that one of the men possessed an Aadhaar card and had previously entered India illegally.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the incident on social media, stating, "Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals last night who entered India from the Tripura side." He added that the men had planned to travel to Chennai for work.

The presence of an Aadhaar card among the group raises questions about the document's misuse and the challenges in preventing repeat illegal entries. Aadhaar, India's biometric identification system, is meant to be issued only to legal residents.

Following their arrest, the three men were reportedly deported back to Bangladesh.