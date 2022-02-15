DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Police apprehended six gamblers from a godown located at Mancotta Road, Dibrugarh opposite to Police Reserve

The gamblers namely Rekib Ahmed, Shiraj Khan, Altaf Hussain, Salim Khan, Gautam Gogoi and Wasib Alam Abbas are arrested while playing cards.

The team recovered Cash amount of ₹ 48280/- from the spot.

A case has been registered under Assam Game & Betting Act, 1970.

All have been forwarded to Judicial custody.