In a prompt operation, Assam Police personnel apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals near the international border.

The individuals were identified as Md Didarul Islam, Santu Khan, Ismile Hussain Rahat, Sakib Hussain, Shati Akhter, and Mim Seikh.

Following their detention, the authorities took swift action and sent all six individuals back across the border to Bangladesh.

Earlier this month, the Sribhumi District Hotel Association banned Bangladeshi nationals from staying at their hotels, citing recent incidents of religious persecution and minority harassment in Bangladesh.



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The decision follows escalating concerns over violence against religious minorities, particularly highlighted by the arrest of ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu.

The association emphasised the temporary nature of the ban, which will remain in effect until the situation in Bangladesh normalises.

Expanding the protest, the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association has also unanimously agreed to halt hotel services for Bangladeshi citizens. The associations stressed that while India remains a secular country respecting all religions, the current actions against minorities in Bangladesh are "deeply troubling."